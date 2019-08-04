Changes in petroleum prices effective midnight Sunday - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Changes in petroleum prices effective midnight Sunday

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
August 4, 2019

Consumers will pay less for gasoline and diesel, but more for kerosene from midnight Sunday, August 4.

Gasoline will retail for BDS$3.78 per litre, down from $3.86, a decrease of $0.08.

The price of diesel will be reduced by $0.06, going from $3.02 per litre to $2.96 per litre.

However, kerosene will increase by $0.02 per litre, moving from $1.34 per litre to $1.36 per litre.

These price adjustments are in keeping with government’s policy of allowing retail prices to be reflective of those on the international market. (PR)

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Lil Rick to be “peacemaker”
August 3, 2019
Ram on fire
August 3, 2019
Man stabbed to death at Cheapside Terminal
August 3, 2019
UPDATE: Two, including UK visitor, die in separate drowning incidents
August 3, 2019
Fast food outlet relocating
August 3, 2019
Some rose, some didn’t
August 3, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs