Changes in petroleum prices effective midnight Sunday - Barbados Today

Consumers will pay less for gasoline and diesel, but more for kerosene from midnight Sunday, August 4.

Gasoline will retail for BDS$3.78 per litre, down from $3.86, a decrease of $0.08.

The price of diesel will be reduced by $0.06, going from $3.02 per litre to $2.96 per litre.

However, kerosene will increase by $0.02 per litre, moving from $1.34 per litre to $1.36 per litre.

These price adjustments are in keeping with government’s policy of allowing retail prices to be reflective of those on the international market. (PR)