Flood Watch issued for Barbados

Barbados Today
August 4, 2019

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) has issued a flood watch for the island effective 11 a.m.

The BMS says a passing tropical wave is expected to generate cloudy to overcast skies, pockets of moderate to heavy showers, periods of rain and thunderstorms across Barbados during the remainder of today and into tonight.

Rainfall accumulations of at least 25 to 50 mm or 1 to 2 inches are possible with isolated higher amounts.

The flood watch will remain in effect until 6 a.m. on Monday.

The BMS says it may become necessary to upgrade this watch to a warning.

Residents in flood prone areas should continue to exercise caution and remain on the alert.

A flood watch means that flooding due to heavy or excessive rainfall in a short period of time (generally less than 6 hours) could result in flooding within the watch area.

