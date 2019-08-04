Randal Phillips Mental Health Clinic transferred - Barbados Today

The public is advised that the mental health clinic at the Randal Phillips Polyclinic, at Oistins, Christ Church, will be transferred to the David Thompson Health and Social Services Complex, Glebe Land, St John, from Tuesday, August 6.

Bus transportation will be provided to and from the clinic. The bus will leave Randal Phillips at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday to transport clients to the St. John polyclinic, where the services will be available from 1 p.m.

Another clinic will be held on Friday, August 9, with the bus leaving Randal Phillips at 9:15 a.m. and again at 12:15 p.m. Friday’s clinic will run from 10 a.m.