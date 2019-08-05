Fifth Element Mas pay tribute to The Mighty Grynner - Barbados Today

Fifth Element Mas led by 2018 Festival Designer of Year Kevin Small is paying special tribute to The Mighty Grynner who is playing mas with the band.

Small is using the T-shirt section of his band called Groundation to honour the legend.

The name is in keeping with the song Groundation Road Mix where Grynner teams up with Edwin Yearwood.

Revellers in the band will jam down to the Mighty Grynner Highway with the man himself on board.

Band leader Small is looking to secure his third straight title as Festival Designer while Grynner is hoping for his eighth Tune of the Crop Title. (IMC)