Peaceful Kadooment Day so far- police - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Peaceful Kadooment Day so far- police

Article by
Sandy Deane
Published on
August 5, 2019

 

Police are reporting no incidents so far as Grand Kadooment continues.

Thousands are on the streets enjoying the grand climax of the Crop Over festival.

In an update issued a short while ago, Public Relations Officer of the Royal Barbados Police Force Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss reported, “it has been incident-free thus far. We had absolutely no reports of any disruption, any bad behaviour thus far and we are happy with that.”

He, however, encouraged spectators not to join the bands as they parade on the road.

“ We want to encourage those persons involved in bands not to exit their bands and encourage their friends along the road to join in the bands. It is an offence to do that and we are trying to curtail that kind of activity, ” Inspector Inniss said.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

3 thoughts on “Peaceful Kadooment Day so far- police

  1. Mark FentyMark Fenty

    Keep your fingers crossed …

      -   Reply
  2. Sheldine DyallSheldine Dyall

    Hope it that way

      -   Reply
  3. Rose CookeRose Cooke

    Stay positive. Let’s keep it that way.

      -   Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

UPDATE: Two, including UK visitor, die in separate drowning incidents
August 3, 2019
Ram on fire
August 3, 2019
Lil Rick to be “peacemaker”
August 3, 2019
Changes in petroleum prices effective midnight Sunday
August 4, 2019
Fast food outlet relocating
August 3, 2019
Some rose, some didn’t
August 3, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs