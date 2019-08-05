Peaceful Kadooment Day so far- police - Barbados Today

Police are reporting no incidents so far as Grand Kadooment continues.

Thousands are on the streets enjoying the grand climax of the Crop Over festival.

In an update issued a short while ago, Public Relations Officer of the Royal Barbados Police Force Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss reported, “it has been incident-free thus far. We had absolutely no reports of any disruption, any bad behaviour thus far and we are happy with that.”

He, however, encouraged spectators not to join the bands as they parade on the road.

“ We want to encourage those persons involved in bands not to exit their bands and encourage their friends along the road to join in the bands. It is an offence to do that and we are trying to curtail that kind of activity, ” Inspector Inniss said.