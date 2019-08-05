Scorching heat at Station Hill - Barbados Today

Randy Bennett

As hundreds of Barbadians and tourists alike lined the roads of Station Hill, St Michael to take in the sights of Grand Kadooment today, the blistering heat took center stage.

Vendors were kept busy satisfying the needs of customers who constantly craved bottled water and other beverages.

Bottled water, however, seemed to be the preferred choice for most revellers, as they could be seen trekking with several bottles of water in their hands as they tried their best to combat the sweltering heat.

Some traffic congestion on Bridge Road added to the frustration of some of the jumpers, who were made to wait for lengthy periods before being given the green light by

police officers.

One band in particular, Zulu International, was stuck at that point for almost half an hour.

The long delay resulted in only seven of the 23 registered bands passing Station Hill by 1 p.m.

However, once that issue was resolved, it was smooth sailing for the Kontact and Colorz bands that followed directly after.

One event, which went on without a hitch, was organized by the Togetherness Social Group, which hosted its annual Grand Kadooment lime at Bridge Road.

Organizer Pat Parris said the lime, which is now in its eighth year, catered to more than 250 people.

It was the second straight year the event was hosted at the venue, having been at the corner of Station Hill the previous six years.

Several ministers were seen relaxing and watching the passing bands, including Minister of Health and Wellness Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Bostic; Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Dale Marshall, as well as Minister of Innovation, Science and Smart Technology Senator Kay McConney.

The rains finally came at 1:45 p.m. bringing with them sighs of relief from revellers and spectators alike, who were only too glad for an opportunity to ‘cool down’.

In fact, most of the persons who lined the streets opted to remain in the showers rather than seek shelter, a clear indicator of how hot the day was. (RB)