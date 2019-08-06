Shock at ‘quiet’ woman’s death - Barbados Today

Neighbours of Guyanese national Annastacia Natasha Angel have expressed shock and sadness at the unnatural death of the recent St Matthias Road, Christ Church resident they hardly knew.

When Barbados TODAY visited the community this afternoon, Angel’s vacant house bore silent witness to the void left by the death of a soft-spoken young woman whose body was found on nearby Hastings Beach.

Neighbours, who declined to give their names, spoke of a 27-year-old who came to the community less than two months ago and who kept to herself.

A shopkeeper said: “I don’t think nobody much knew her, she was very reserved. She was very quiet. She would just come here, buy her stuff and then go back out. So I was shocked when I got the news. She was so quiet that I don’t think I ever heard her shout or speak loudly.”

Another resident, fearing foul play led to Angel’s death said: “She comes out on mornings and open the door.

“Sometimes she would come out on the step and stuff.

“Sometimes she would go and watch TV actually the whole day.

“But I never see her at the beach.

“The closest I ever see she to the beach is, I pass and see she up by KFC sitting down.

“This thing sound funny to me.”

A resident who said that just last week she said hello to the young woman added: “I feel bad about this. I got daughters and granddaughters.

“But she didn’t use to say much other than to say hello. But she was very quiet.

“She would just come and go. That young girl real quiet”.

Police said investigations were continuing into what they have termed an unnatural death.

Police at Hastings Station have appealed for information that can assist their investigations. Anyone can call 430-7612, the Criminal Investigation Department at 430-7189, or any police station.