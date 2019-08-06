Wanted: Damien Stefan Inniss - Barbados Today

Wanted: Damien Stefan Inniss

Article by
Sandy Deane
Published on
August 6, 2019

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the public’s assistance to locate a man wanted in connection with serious criminal matters.

He is Damien Stefan Inniss of 4th Avenue New Orleans, St Michael.

Inniss is advised that he can present himself to the police at the Criminal Investigation Department at Redman Drive, St Michael accompanied by an attorney-at-law or friend of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Damien Inniss is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at 430-7189/7190; Police Emergency at 211; Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or the nearest police station.

The public is reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons, any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

8 thoughts on “Wanted: Damien Stefan Inniss

  1. Lisa GriffithLisa Griffith

    Oh gosh even if he not armed and dangerous oh gosh he look so please don’t approach him

      -   Reply
  2. Mark FentyMark Fenty

    So you expect him to 🙂 mug shot?

      -   Reply
  3. Omar WatsonOmar Watson

    I’m just posting this here. I’ll walk away.

      -   Reply
  4. Lorraine C RoseLorraine C Rose

    O me o my these young men leave much to be desired, I am just here to keep my TOP FAN BADGE

      -   Reply
  5. Marva Lashley-ToddMarva Lashley-Todd

    He does not look dangerous in person. Those are mug shots

      -   Reply
  6. Mark FentyMark Fenty

    There is a fine line between being funny and offensive … and having one’s kicks over someone else looks is very offensive in my book …because don’t care how beautiful or handsome we are …we often harbour some level of insecurity regarding our looks …

      -   Reply
  7. Mark FentyMark Fenty

    Don’t care how he looks …he is still one Jah Jah pickney …man in his simplicity and superficiality… judgeth the outward appearance, but Jah Jehovah judgeth the heart…

      -   Reply
  8. Mark FentyMark Fenty

    Irma Corbin, how will the killing stop when it has already been predetermined by biblical prophecy?

      -   Reply

