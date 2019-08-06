Wanted: Damien Stefan Inniss - Barbados Today

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the public’s assistance to locate a man wanted in connection with serious criminal matters.

He is Damien Stefan Inniss of 4th Avenue New Orleans, St Michael.

Inniss is advised that he can present himself to the police at the Criminal Investigation Department at Redman Drive, St Michael accompanied by an attorney-at-law or friend of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Damien Inniss is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at 430-7189/7190; Police Emergency at 211; Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or the nearest police station.

The public is reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons, any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.