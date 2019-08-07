It runs in the family - Barbados Today

The Gibson family is truly talented in the arts. Not only is their father, Robert Gibson, an acclaimed international author and poet but his two sons Jonathan Gibson and Nikao Gibson are also artists.

Gibson, erotic writer and owner of Erotic Empire, told Barbados TODAY he was excited when his sons, 12-year-old Jonathan who is a student at The Lodge School and 14-year-old Nikao who is a student at the Alleyne School, showed an interest in art.

“Elated is not the word. Elated is an understatement. Believe me, when I see my children going out and expressing themselves in art, I am extremely proud. I remember when I saw Nikao’s and Jonathan’s first pieces of art. They are on my wall and they will stay there because I was very impressed at what they were doing at such a young age. I am a very proud father right now and I am excited to see where they will go with their art,” he gushed.

Gibson’s latest book Make it Raine has been receiving countless five-star reviews on Amazon. He revealed that Nikao’s and Jonathan’s mother Lesanne Phillip is also artistic.

“To be quite honest, everybody has an artistic streak. Their mother can sing exceptionally well. When I was in church, I used to sing as well. For me, my art comes out in my words. I am not a visual artist. I take my paintings from my words and I paint pictures with what I write, but it is in the genes,” he said.

Fourteen-year-old Nikao whose artwork can be seen on his father’s Instagram page told Barbados TODAY that he realized he was talented in art at a young age.

“From the time I noticed I could scribble something, I used to draw. I remember in primary school in Infants A and B my teachers liked my art and that kind of motivated me,” he said.

The young artist is a bit hesitant about selling his art since he has a connection with his pieces. “I would have to get accustomed to it because I am not too good with getting rid of my art. I am just thinking I would have to give it a new home. Since my mom put me in camp, I am learning business and hopefully that would help me,” he said.

Nikao added that he is inspired by his parents, other artists and his best friend. Although he is passionate about art, he would like to be an architect when he gets older.

Twelve-year-old Jonathan said he is passionate about drawing anime although it is a more precise area of drawing. He wants to become an engineer when he gets older. “So far, I get high grades in art which encourages me to get involved in it,” he said.

Jonathan said he is deeply inspired by My Hero Academia, an anime about a boy who does not have a superpower. “That anime tells me to work harder in a sense. For the anime, I cannot just imagine it in my head and draw it, I have to look at something so I can get as close as possible to the anime,” he said.

Robert told ı that both of his sons’ artwork can be purchased by contacting him at 234-5669 or checking out their Instagram pages at @oceanblue_nik or@nba_john1. (LG)