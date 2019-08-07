St Philip man accused of threatening woman - Barbados Today

St Philip man accused of threatening woman

Barbados Today
August 7, 2019

A 47-year-old man has been given another opportunity to find a surety but will do so while on remand.

Fabian Peter Cheribin, of St Martin, St Philip will spend his second night at Dodds to reappear before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant tomorrow for another chance at bail.

The self employed man is accused of using the threatening words, “I would cut your throat, cut your wrist and watch you bleed out,” to Vernessa Cumberbatch with intent to cause her to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against her on August 6.

He is also charged with having a pair of scissors on the same day while on Halls Road, a public place, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse as well as unlawfully assaulting Ryan Straughn.

Cheribin entered not guilty pleas to all three charges in the No.1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court.

4 thoughts on “St Philip man accused of threatening woman

  1. David GibsonDavid Gibson

    now suppose he get bail n go n do what he has alleged to have said.

      -   Reply
  2. Jai Khan BarbadosJai Khan Barbados

    Foolish man..you would cut her throat and cut her wrist…look who cut now..your own mouth cutting your backside.. No bail (I hope) go and cool yuh tail in jail

      -   Reply
  3. Lisa GriffithLisa Griffith

    Hope he Don t get no surety because he would kill her them say he was told to make a sacrifice

      -   Reply
  4. Lennox HewittLennox Hewitt

    He should not get bail not for threats now give him bail n he gone n do it 28 days first that will change his mind as d man say food with out salt

      -   Reply

