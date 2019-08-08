Bashment for ‘Brek-fus’ - Barbados Today

No rain could stop the jam at Brek-fus fete at Sandalwood Estate, Hothersal, St Michael. The crowd had a rocking time thanks to the vibes of DJs and some energetic performances.

The wet conditions did not deter the party people who had already paid for the all-inclusive event. Many came equipped for the weather either with umbrellas in hand or by wearing boots or sneakers. The intention was to have a good time on the eve of Kadooment Day – the climax of the Crop Over season.

Hitting the stage was Bashment Soca King, SK. He used his songs Tek Position and Reverse to “drive” his way right into the crowd where he jammed and had a good time with them.

More bashment to hype up the crowd came from Mole. Daddy literally was down in Dey Wid Um. He too was in the crowd dancing and singing, especially to Breathe.

Hypasounds had the feters dipping to his hit Dip and whining to 2019 hit Fair Sa. Leadpipe & Saddis were the last to hit the stage and, of course, the crowd went wild to Sometime along with a few other songs from the group.

The party animals were at it from dawn till about 3 p.m. By then the rain had subsided and the blistering sun was out. There was plenty of food and drinks for the crowd. Patrons, men and women alike, were dressed to the nines. There was a lounge area for those who preferred to sit and take in the action.

Some patrons were not pleased that the food and drinks were in separate areas. Some complained that it was a timely task to line up for food and then have to walk over to the other end of the property for drinks. One of the faster-moving food lines was for Hot Legendary fishcakes which was a huge hit with patrons.

The only other problem, which was not of the promoters making, was that after the downpour some vehicles found it difficult to get out of the pasture. Some were stuck in the wet mud and had to be pulled out by larger vehicles. (IMC)