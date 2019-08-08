Cameron defends his tenure - Barbados Today

Former president of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Dave Cameron believes fans expected an immediate turnaround in the team’s fortunes during his tenure as president but has warned that is not the reality of the game.

Speaking on Antigua’s Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, Cameron – who said he would soon be documenting his tenure as head of the regional board in his memoirs – believes the work he had done and the things he had put in place leading into the just ended ICC Cricket World Cup had started to bear fruit prior to the tournament.

“We tried to implement certain things within West Indies cricket but I think, as a people, we want success but we don’t want to understand the road to get to success because it doesn’t happen overnight. We had a very successful home series earlier this year against England which I thought made a lot of people happy…but that’s not what we want; we want something else, and so I will keep those thoughts and I will commit them to writing at some point in time,” he said.

The Jamaican, who was recently re-elected as head of the Kensington Cricket Club, was replaced as president of CWI in March this year when he lost by an 8-4 margin, ending his six-year reign at the top.

Cameron said some may not have liked his methods but, at the end of the day, all had the same goal and vision for West Indies cricket.

“I’ve been a part of organisations that have very high standards and I tried to implement that at West Indies cricket … I tried to ensure West Indies cricket survived and I can say that I don’t believe anybody in management or leadership has the wrong views or different views from myself on West Indies cricket, but we just all have different ways of achieving those results,” he said.

West Indies endured a horrific performance at the England World Cup, winning only two of their preliminary matches to finish second from bottom on the 10-team standings with just five points.