Elderly convict to be sentenced Sept 11 - Barbados Today

Senior Crown Counsel Olivia Davis today submitted that the starting sentence of a 68-year-old man who previously pleaded guilty to possession of a 9mm semi automatic pistol and 72 rounds of ammunition, should be eight years in prison.

The prosecutor made the sentencing remarks before Justice Randall Worrell moments after Desmond Tyrone Branker, of School Lane, Halls Road, St Michael told the No.2 Supreme Court: “All I can say is I am very sorry”.

The illegal items were found at his residence on October 30, 2016 when police executed a search warrant there.

He admitted to police during their investigations that he knew the gun and ammunition were at his residence and was holding them for an acquaintance. He did not give that person’s name.

In mitigating on his behalf attorney-at-law Romain Marshall submitted that Branker had “simple possession” as the items were in his residence and “not out in public and not in use”.

The attorney suggested a starting point of five years in prison and asked that the convicted man get help for a longstanding cocaine addiction.

However, Davis countered saying that Branker had a gun and a “considerable” amount of ammunition and an eight-year starting point would be appropriate under the circumstances. She argued that Branker was “concealing” the illegal items and was “keeping” them for someone who he failed to name adding that this was a “significant aggravating” factor.

Justice Worrell adjourned the sentencing phase of the Branker’s case until September 11 after hearing the submissions of the prosecution and the defence.