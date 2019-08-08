Haynes: ‘CWI doesn’t want me’ - Barbados Today

Barbados and West Indies batting great Desmond Haynes has accused Cricket West Indies (CWI) of turning a cold shoulder to his aspirations of joining the regional cricket team’s coaching staff.

Haynes, once part of the most successful opening duo in West Indies cricket history, has previously expressed an interest in serving the regional team in the capacity of coach for the last couple of years.

Despite receiving ringing endorsements from several former legends, Haynes was first overlooked under the Dave Cameron administration when Cricket West Indies (CWI) appointed Richard Pybus. Under the new Ricky Skerrit-led association, which has pledged to use regional talent to fill vacancies, he has been again overlooked with Floyd Reifer being named interim coach heading into the recently concluded ICC World Cup.

“I sent in an application and the CEO said he’d pass it on to Jimmy Adams [West Indies’ director of cricket]. So nothing’s happening. It’s that lack of respect – I think I deserve a reply just saying, ‘Desmond, we’re working on it’,” he said.

Haynes added: “It got to a stage where I sent an application in February and they named an interim coach in Reifer. They’re preparing for the World Cup and they get [Ramnaresh] Sarwan to help with the batting. They’re obviously sending a message that they definitely don’t want me around West Indies cricket.”

Commenting on fellow countryman Jofra Archer spurning approaches to play for the West Indies and deciding to play for England, Haynes said the fast-bowling all-rounder had made the right move.

“There are going to be a few people who wish he was playing for the West Indies. But he’s made a choice. One could say West Indies lost him in a sense, but a lot of people in Barbados are happy for his success. Over the years we’ve had Barbadians play for England.

“Jofra has made a decision and it’s a damn good decision on his part because he’s in a good set-up. And playing cricket every day in England and having the right atmosphere – he also looked to me a quick learner – I think he’s going to do well,” Haynes said.