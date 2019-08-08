Jab jab galore - Barbados Today

They loudly chanted the words of Grenadian Mandella Linkz’s song Tombstone each time it was played: “When I dead put Jab Jab on me tombstone…” They were covered in yellow paint and wet from head to toe. They danced, pranced, jumped and waved to every song that was played. They partied non-stop from 11:59 p.m. on Thursday until sunrise Friday morning.

From the jubilation and smiles on the faces of revellers, the annual Jabnival at Pirates Cove was another success this year. This year’s event was themed Jabnival Amarillo. In 2016, revellers were covered in black. In 2017, they were blue from head to toe. In 2018 they were red all over.

When DJ Peter Coppin of Monstapiece did his roll call, people were present from all across the Caribbean as well as London, the US and the French Virgin Islands.

The bar was heavily patronised throughout the night both for alcohol and drinking water and a food stall at the back provided much-needed sustenance for the sweating revellers.

There was DJ music for the most part. A live performance from Leadpipe & Saddis also kept the vibe going. On the odd occasion that a feter appeared to be too clean, others wasted no time in making sure they had some yellow paint on their body. A party crew from Campari were present in their branded wear enjoying the fun.

The Jabnival massive seemed oblivious to the fact that the next day was a normal working day or maybe they couldn’t care less. So much so that when Walkes’ Crop Over song Champions of Colour was played, the massive was singing loudly yet again: “Hold ah gal and jab jab; whine and gi she jab jab; cock up yuh foot and jab jab; everywhere is jab jab; paint and water, jab jab; oil and mud is jab jab; all ah we is jab jab”.

Promoters One Island Entertainment continues to stage a show that’s eagerly looked forward to by patrons and has all the elements of what they deem to be a good party. (IMC)