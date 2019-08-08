Nairobi calling - Barbados Today

For the second time in less than two months, Barbados has welcomed a political leader from the African continent to its shores for an official visit.

On Wednesday evening around 5:30, Prime Minister Mia Mottley, Minister of Foreign Affairs Senator Dr. Jerome Walcott and Minister of Information, Broadcasting and Public Affairs, Senator Lucille Moe welcomed the President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta moments at the Grantley Adams International Airport.

He was treated to the pomp associated with the arrival of a world leader including a 21-gun salute from the Barbados Defence Force (BDF) before a large detachment of soldiers and a united marching band with musicians from both the military and the Royal Barbados Police Force.

The trip forms the second leg of Kenyatta’s seven-day visit to the region and follows three days of bilateral talks between him and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

The Kenyan leader was accompanied by the country’s First Lady Margaret Kenyatta who joined him on a ceremonial inspection of Barbados’ armed forces.

The delegation, which will be in the country until Friday, August 9, today made a courtesy call on Governor General Dame Sandra Mason and attended a reception at Government House to mark the visit.

The official visit comes just under two months since Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo came to Barbados as part of efforts to deepen the countries’ bilateral relations.

