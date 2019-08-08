New location paying off for beach business - Barbados Today

Four months after being forced by the National Conservation Commission (NCC) to move his beach chair rental business at Bathsheba, St Joseph because of several “illegal structures,” Chawn Morris says he is feeling positive about the business’ new location at Batt’s Rock in St James.

In fact, the entrepreneur has now branched out into water sport equipment rental, telling Barbados TODAY that he already sees signs that his eight-day-old business venture will flourish at the location.

“We started last Tuesday, and we have included kayaking and paddle boarding. Batts’ Rock is a nice area but it is a very quiet location, so I decided that I would bring some activity and that is why I included the non-motorised water sports that people can come and enjoy without upsetting the quiet, relaxing atmosphere of the area,” he said.

He added, “The place is really a good location for this type of business. There is natural snorkeling here and all it is going to take is some marketing to attract more people here. I recently spoke to someone from the Barbados Tourism Authority, so I expect shortly to be listed as one of the areas in Barbados to visit for the next tourist season. Also, I plan to do some marketing on my own where the tourists are concerned. So, I have a really positive feeling about things.”

Back in April Morris told Barbados TODAY that he stood to lose close to $15,000 that he had sunk into the business at Bathsheba, crying foul at the time because the NCC would have given him a licence to operate at the beach but then later demanded that he remove several key structures which Morris deemed critical to the survival of his business.

Minister of the Environment and National Beautification Trevor Prescod, who intervened in the matter, which had generated public discourse on beach access, promised that Morris would get the opportunity to ply his trade in a more “lucrative’ spot.

This morning Morris told Barbados TODAY that the Minister has kept the promise that he made to him and he is no longer dwelling on the lost opportunity at St Joseph.

“I am very confident that this is going to work once I stay here and do clean work and produce a good product. I understand that I had a different concept for Bathsheba, but I have moved on from that. I am really thankful for the opportunity that Minister Prescod has given me,” said Morris, who also revealed that he was already collaborating with existing business at the location.

He further noted, “I can see Batts Rock as one of the major destinations for tourists in the not-too-distant future. The restaurant next door and I are working very well together. We have gotten along well since I arrived here. We both want the same thing, which is to keep the area peaceful so that people can have good clean fun.”

