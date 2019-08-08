Plea changed, accused sentenced - Barbados Today

A 38-year-old farmer must be on his best behaviour for the next six months.

If Omar McDonald Sealy, of no fixed place of abode breaches the order imposed by Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant he will spend five months in prison.

Sealy had been on remand since June accused of loitering at Bush Hall Main Road, St Michael on June 8 with cause to suspect that he was about to commit theft.

When he first appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court he denied the charge but changed his plea when he returned this week.