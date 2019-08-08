Robber sentenced - Barbados Today

A High court judge today urged a young man to take on skills that will change his life’s trajectory as he completes the remainder of a five-year prison sentence at Dodds.

However, Khalil Lavar Hurley’s response to Justice Randall Worrell’s advice was that he would like to appeal the sentence.

The Scotts Gap, Brittons Hill, St Michael resident had pleaded guilty to robbing Frederick Powlett of a bicycle, a bag, a laptop, a pair of sunglasses, two flash drives, two cellular phones, one ring, $10 in cash and an identification card on June 2, 2017.

In handing down the sentence Justice Worrell took into consideration the mitigating and aggravating factors of the case which was prosecuted by Crown Counsel Oliver Thomas.

Going in Hurley’s favour the judge said was that he was remorseful and cooperated with the police and he pleaded guilty. Aggravating he said was the “extreme” fear experienced by the complainant and the fact that he lost “valuable property” and the “very demeaning” manner in which he was treated.

Noting that a message had to be sent to prevent crimes like this from recurring, the judge told Hurley that he was “fortunate” that he was charged with robbery and not aggravated robbery.

Telling Hurley, who has a previous conviction for burglary, that the offence could only be dealt with by a term of imprisonment, Justice Worrell gave a starting sentence of five years or 60 months. He then gave Hurley, now 20 years old, the one-third discount for the guilty plea and credited him for his time spent on remand leaving him with 21 months left to serve at Dodds.

The No. 2 Supreme Court judge then advised Hurley to complete his CXCs.

“I would like the appeal the sentence,” Hurley responded to which the judge said “very well”.