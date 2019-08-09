A special guest - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

A special guest

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
August 9, 2019

Patients, nurses, doctors and support staff of the Edgar Cochrane Polyclinic had a special visit this morning when the wife of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, paid a courtesy call to the Wildey, St Michael clinic.

Lady Kenyatta, accompanied by Minister of Information Lucille Moe,  spent a short time touring the facilities, interacted with health care providers and greeted patients, including baby Aamir Howell-Jackman whom she held.

Senior Health Sister Fay Denny, Medical Officer of Health assigned to the Polyclinic Dr Barry Ward, and Senior Medical Officer responsible for polyclinics, Dr Karen Broome, also participated in the tour.

The First Lady and President Kenyatta arrived at the Grantley International Airport (GAIA), on Tuesday to begin a three-day official visit.

Following the visit, Denny told members of the media that the number of people utilising the services at the Polyclinic had increased.

“We have been going through our economic difficulties and we saw lots more patients coming to the clinic and utilising the services, especially now that we have the 24-hour clinic,” Denny said. (AH)

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Barred
August 9, 2019
‘Nothing but love’
August 8, 2019
Shoplifter caught
August 8, 2019
Sad farewell
August 9, 2019
A crown for a deserving king
August 8, 2019
Smart pleads not guilty to Kadooment charges
August 9, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs