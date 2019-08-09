Christ Church man injured in shooting incident - Barbados Today

A Christ Church man remains in serious condition at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital following a shooting last evening in the same parish.

Oneal Alistaire Chase, 25, of Block 2D Maxwell View, Silver Hill, received a gunshot injury to the face during an altercation with another man around 6:10 p.m. on Thursday.

According to police, Chase was walking in the Silver Hill area when a man approached him. As the man got closer, he and Chase became engaged in a heated argument. The assailant then pulled a firearm from his waist and fired, injuring Chase in the face.

Chase ran off in the direction of Maxwell View and the assailant walked off in the direction of Montrose.

Police investigations are continuing into the matter.

Lawmen have asked anyone who witnessed the incident, or who have knowledge of it, to contact the Oistins Police Station at telephone number 418-2612/2608, the Police Emergency number 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800 –TIPS(8477) or the nearest police station.