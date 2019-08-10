Archer’s exhibition of triumph - Barbados Today

Archer’s exhibition of triumph

Exhibition winner Dwayne Archer is familiar with the difficulties of learning to read and write.

But determined never to allow those challenges to dictate his future, Archer does not regret the long hours  he spent studying.

And he expressed gratitude to his father Daniel Archer for not only spending thousands on private lessons, but for also encouraging him to keep moving even when he felt like giving up because he was not understanding a particular topic.

Exhibition winner Dwayne Archer (right) and his father Daniel Archer.
He said: “From when I was very young I wasn’t a strong student. I had to work really hard. I had to do a lot of lessons.

“My dad had to take me to lessons for spelling and reading because I was really weak at English. I tried four times at English to get a grade 1, and I only got a grade 1 today.

“I would say it is all about persistence, patience and diligence.”

Dwayne attended Eden Lodge Primary and Coleridge and Parry Secondary. He then moved on to The St Michael School where he achieved Grade 1 in Caribbean Studies and Grade 2 in Communication Studies.

He told reporters at the Erdiston Teachers Training College where it was announced that he was one of the 36 exhibition winners for 2019, that he is eyeing a “disruptive” career in mechanical engineering.

He said: “I really want to work in renewable energy. I think that sector can have some really great diversification, and I want to work on probably energy storage because battery technology has not improved for the last couple of decades. There is room there for progression and innovation.

“I want to work there. I want to build that sector up so that I could help to develop the world, develop the region, and develop these sectors. I want to go there and cause some disruption in that industry.”

Dwayne’s father, a welder, said he did not regret investing in his son’s education. Archer said he spent hours transporting Dwayne from one lesson to another.

“I am really proud of him. Sometimes $800 dollars a month in lessons,” Archer said.

