Small fortune for BCC scholar - Barbados Today

Shae-Marie Small is the only student from the Barbados Community College (BCC) to achieve a 2019 scholarship.

Overcome with joy and satisfaction upon hearing the news from Ministry of Education officials at a ceremony at the Erdiston College, Small said she was proud of her achievement.

“When I first found out I was really excited about it. I had time to accept it.

“Because I was told that I was eligible for a scholarship, but I had to wait for CAPE results to come out to find out if I would actually get the scholarship.

“Right now I am happy and excited to move on to the next step in life.”

Small who studied Electronics & Computer Engineering received a final Grade Point Average (GPA) of 4.0.

She admitted that she was not as focused as she should have been during her first year at college. But Small’s studies became the centre of her world when started her second year, she said.

The Barbados Scholar said she was surprised that she was the only person from the college to be awarded the coveted prize.

She said: “I thought more people would get scholarships at BCC, but I guess that is not going to happen this year. Hopefully next year they would get more scholarships.”

Small is headed to the University of the West Indies at Mona to pursue a Bachelor’s Degree in Actuarial Science.

She said: “I always had an interest in maths from a very young age, so I just want to continue to do something that I like.”

Small advised those who have their eyes on the prize of becoming island scholars to relax and have fun, but also focus on striving for academic excellence.