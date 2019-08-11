Barbados to celebrate IYD 2019 on Monday - Barbados Today

Barbados to celebrate IYD 2019 on Monday

Barbados will join the international community in celebrating International Youth Day (IYD) 2019 on Monday, August 12.

The theme for the day is Embracing Skills, Talents and Innovation.

The Ministry of Youth and Community Empowerment will host an event entitled Youth Summerplosion: Leh We Build a Vibe, which will be held at the Garfield Sobers Sports Complex, Wildey, St Michael, on the day, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.  Participants from public and private summer camps and other youth are expected to participate in this event.

Activities will include children’s games and attractions on the grounds of the complex, sports exhibitions, cultural presentations, entertainment, presentation of awards and other exciting events for the youth.

Minister Adrian Forde will deliver remarks and present awards to outstanding youth for their accomplishments, from 11 a.m.

