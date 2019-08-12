Harding ‘shocked, overjoyed’ at exhibition - Barbados Today

A former Welches Primary School pupil has won himself a Government exhibition.

Chavez Harding was not only overjoyed but “shocked” when it was announced that he was one of 17 Queen’s College students to receive exhibitions this year.

He told Barbados TODAY: “It is shocking to say the least. I still can’t believe it. I got to go home and sleep and process this.”

Harding received grade 1’s in Caribbean Studies, Biology, and Chemistry, and grade 2’s in Physics and Caribbean Studies in the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE).

He said to prepare for the examinations he dedicated long hours to study.

“But I also got lots of rest. So I made time to study and I made time to have sufficient rest before the examinations so that I wouldn’t be sleepy during the exam and I would actually work to my best.”

Harding said he applied to the University of the West Indies (UWI), Cave Hill Campus, to pursue studies in biochemistry. He said he was choosing a career in that field because of his love for chemistry.

He said: “I am good at chemistry. What I want to end up doing? I am not quite sure about that one. But pharmacist looks like something I would do in the future. Or, if I don’t like biochemistry which would be surprising, I would just switch over to medicine.”

Harding had a word to share with those students who have their eyes on scholarships and exhibitions.

He said: “Work hard. Study hard. It is going to be a lot of work. You have to compartmentalize your time. You have to make time for work, along with other social activities. I don’t know how else to say you really have to put in the work in order to make it.”

The young man’s mother Verna Goddard said she was also surprised at his achievement.

Goddard said: “But I am glad. I am happy. He was always a bright boy so he didn’t really attend much lessons. He always use to do his homework.”