Jewelry ‘sale’ lands in court - Barbados Today

If a first time offender wants to keep his criminal record clean he must stay out of trouble with the law for the next six months.

The bond was imposed today on Tito Michanglo Padmore, of Small Land, Bridge Gap, St Michael after he pleaded guilty to trying to dispose of a $750 gold bracelet on August 7 for the benefit of another person, knowing or believing it be stolen.

Padmore had gone to a pawnshop to sell the item but the police were called in. He told them he got the jewelry from another person. He was subsequently arrested and charged police constable Kenmore Phillip told the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court.

“I honestly did not know about the bracelet. I don’t get in that type of behaviour. He just gave me and told me to do it for him. I didn’t know him as that sort of person,” Padmore explained to Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant.

However, the magistrate queried whether it would not have been prudent to question the person that gave him the item.

“Yes, it would have been wise to do that but I didn’t know,” he responded before the bond was imposed.

If Padmore breaches the order he will have to pay a $750 forthwith fine or spend an alternative of six weeks in prison.

No conviction will be recorded against him if he completes the bond successfully.