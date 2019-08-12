Murder accused remanded - Barbados Today

Murder accused remanded

Article by
Fernella Wedderburn
Published on
August 12, 2019
ZR conductor Damian Stefan Inniss has been remanded to HMP Dodds on a murder charge.
The 32-year-old, of 4th Avenue, New Orleans, St Michael is accused of murdering 25-year-old Darian Dacosta Greaves, of Greenidge Close, Union Hall, St Philip – also a conductor – on August 3.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge when he appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant earlier today.
Inniss will make his next appearance in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on September 9.
