Trinidadian admits to cocaine trafficking - Barbados Today

Over the weekend Trinidadian Jamilia Kerian Melany Williams appeared in court and pleaded guilty to trafficking in $90,000 in cocaine in Barbados.

The 31-year-old clerical officer from Lightpost No 52 Thompson Street, El Socorro, Extension No 2, San Juan arrived at the Grantley Adams International Airport on August 8 from her homeland.

After clearing immigration she was stopped by police in the Arrivals Hall, interviewed and referred to customs to have her belongings searched.

Prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Forde said in her luggage were five packages concealed in transparent vacuum bags and wrapped in black plastic which were stitched into the lining on both sides of the bag. The packages contained a white powdery substance.

She was arrested and taken to the Oistins Police Station for further questioning.

“I was given the bag by a friend in Trincity Mall in Trinidad to bring to give to someone in Barbados,” she allegedly told police when interviewed.

The illegal substance weighed 1.8 kilogrammes.

Williams, who is represented by attorney-at-law Kashka Hemans, was remanded to HMP Dodds to reappear before Magistrate Douglas Frederick on September 5.