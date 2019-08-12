Xavier’s scholarship ‘no easy task’ - Barbados Today

Xavier’s scholarship ‘no easy task’

Barbados Today
August 12, 2019

Xavier Ifill says he will never tell anyone that achieving top grades in the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) to receive a Government scholarship was an easy task.

Feeling accomplished, relieved and excited, moments after he found out he was one of 16 Queen’s College students to have won scholarships this year, Ifill told Barbados TODAY that preparing for the examinations was a challenging and difficult period of his life.

Scholar Xavier Ifill (centre), his mother Sabrina Forde-Ifill and father Carlton Ifill.
He said: “It was just a very hard time, but I made it and I am happy.”

Ifill, who attended Hillaby-Turner’s Hall Primary School, scored grade 1’s in Caribbean Studies, Biology, Chemistry, Pure Mathematics and Communication Studies.

He said he plans to attend the University of Guelph, Ontario Canada, to study computer studies.

The young man said he wants to pursue opportunities in the information technology field.

“And as information technology progresses, more jobs would open up and more opportunities as well,” Ifill said.

Ifill’s mother, Sabrina Forde-Ifill, declared that the scholarship was also a win for Hillaby-Turner’s Hall, which she said laid the foundation for her son’s success.

She recalled that Chief Education Officer Karen Best, who was present at the announcement of the scholarship and exhibition winners at Erdiston Teachers’ Training College last Friday, was Ifill’s principal from nursery through to class 4.

She said: “So I know the Chief Education Officer is happy with him and I am happy also to know that he can make both schools proud. Xavier was very independent.

“I saw him studying. I saw him working. He studied. He played hard. He plays football for fun and he is actively involved in interact club at school.

“The combination worked for him.”

2 thoughts on “Xavier’s scholarship ‘no easy task’

  1. Marva Lashley-ToddMarva Lashley-Todd

    congrats

      -   Reply
  2. Olwen Edwards-PileOlwen Edwards-Pile

    Congratulations. May you continue to do well and make yourself proud

      -   Reply

