“Motorcyclist” in court tomorrow - Barbados Today

“Motorcyclist” in court tomorrow

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
August 13, 2019

A 28-year-old fruit vendor will make an appearance in the District ‘A’ Traffic Court tomorrow to answer a number of charges.

He is Dwayne Nathaniel Morris, of Block 6A Rosemont, Deacons Road, St Michael.

Morris is accused of using motorcycle registration MW 154 along Codrington Road about 4:10 p.m. on August 10 when he was not the holder of a driver’s licence and when it was not registered or insured and using the vehicle without due care and attention, and without reasonable consideration for other persons using the road.

He was not required to enter pleas to the traffic charges as Magistrate Douglas Frederick transferred it to the Traffic Court.

Morris was granted $2,000 bail until then.

