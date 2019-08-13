One more time - Barbados Today

The prosecution has been given a final opportunity to produce a file in an almost seven-year-old court case.

Magistrate Douglas Frederick made it clear that today’s sitting in the case against Oswald St Clair Springer, of Packers Gap, St Patrick, Christ Church was the final adjournment on the matter.

Springer is accused of assaulting and resisting police constables Trevor Griffith and Troy Worrell in the execution of their duties on September 5, 2012.

When the matter came up for hearing today the prosecution asked for an adjournment.

Springer’s attorney Jamar Bourne told the magistrate that the submission was unacceptable as the case only involves police witnesses and yet has not even “gotten off the ground”.

“This is too long,” the lawyer told the court.

But Sergeant Kevin Forde said that there was a file in the case “but we do no have it”.

Magistrate Frederick also questioned the length of time to get the case started.

After continued dialogue among the magistrate, defence and prosecutor it was agreed that the parties will return to the District ‘A’ Magistrates Court on Monday.

That is also the day that Springer is expected to know his fate on another charge.

He had pleaded not guilty and had been on trial for assaulting Hashim Delair on July 7, 2015 and for not leaving the premises of Prosales on the same date after he was directed to do so by Delair, the occupier.