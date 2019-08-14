Police investigate unnatural death - Barbados Today

A ZR driver was fatally shot around 11:45 last night.

He is 54-year-old Ralston Philip Agard of Sandy Hill, St Philip.

According to police, Agard parked his vehicle outside his home when an explosion was heard. He called for assistance and a family member rushed to his aid.

Police and ambulance personnel were summoned to the scene but on their arrival, the victim appeared lifeless. He was later pronounced dead.

Police are appealing to anyone with knowledge or information related to the incident to contact the District ‘C’ Police Station at 416-8200/416-8201; Police Emergency at 211 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-8477.