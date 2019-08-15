Attorney-at-law charged with stealing - Barbados Today

An attorney-at-law accused of stealing thousands of dollars was granted $400,000 bail with two sureties.

It is alleged that Hilary Jeffery Nelson, of No. 134 Bagatelle Terrace, St Michael stole £$347, 560. 96 which is equivalent to BDS$855,000 belonging to Errol Hewitt between November 18, 2018 and March 4, 2019.

The 74-year-old lawyer was not required to plead to the charge when he appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant with his lawyer Naomi Lynton today.

The accused had to surrender his travel document to the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court.

He must also report to the Black Rock Police Station every Friday before 4 p.m. with valid identification.

Nelson will make his next court appearance on February 18, 2020.