Beauty and brains - Barbados Today

Nine contestants battled for the coveted title of Miss Teen Barbados 2019 during the pageant held at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre Sunday night. But at the end, after competing in the categories of talent, swimwear, evening gown and question and answer, only one emerged victorious.

At 11:33 p.m., Meghan Green was crowned the winner of the Sparkles International Goddesses Miss Teen Barbados Universal Pageant. The queen also won Most Disciplined Delegate, Best Swimwear and Best Talent.

Meghan had earlier wooed the crowd with a riveting rendition of My Mind. The winner of that segment was down on her knees as she sang. Green was flawless in the swimwear section. The former Miss Talented Teen graced the stage and moved with poise and purpose. In the evening gown category, she wore a beautiful Audrey Greene design from Akai’s Couture. The rose pink and gold gown depicted the Goddess of Love.

Apart from those winnings, the 18-year-old would have sealed the victory with her response during the question-and-answer segment. When asked if she believes age should be a determining factor when hiring for a job, Meghan responded in part: “I disagree that age should determine whether or not I am hired. The factors that should be important are interfacing skills, communication skills, being emotionally intelligent … Those are the factors you should look for when hiring a person, whether they are young or they are old… You need to look for people in your community who can build your company…”

First runner-up Asmara Lynch, who was a clear crowd favourite, was resplendent in both her swimwear and evening gown designed by Lester Welch. Lynch was extremely pleasing on the eye; no wonder then that she was awarded Miss Photogenic. She also copped the Director’s Award of Excellence and Best Project. For her talent, Asmara did a dramatic piece called A Bargain I Had to Fulfil which dealt with the menacing issue of crime and violence.

The teen might have lost valuable points during the question-and-answer segment. Although she answered well, she was not as fluent as the winner. To the question about what sets her apart from the other contestants, Asmara responded in part: “I intend to show that pageantry is more than beauty and poise… it’s about intelligence and integrity…” to loud cheers.

Second runner-up Fazeena Bassalat also won Best Gown and Miss Punctuality. The 15-year-old wore a green Lester Welch creation. In the talent segment, Bassalat depicted an old woman who was being abused. She sang I Am Here while using a walker which was removed by an uncaring warder. Her piece was impactful.

However, she seemed to have lost her thoughts during the question-and-answer segment and hesitated for some time. But her initial answer would have been good enough to get her in the top three. Bassalat was asked: “What would you say is the biggest problem facing our educational system and why?” She replied before pausing: “Poverty is one of the biggest problems … as some parents are unable to afford basic necessities for children. Parents also cannot afford extra tuition which hinders the child’s ability to learn, especially in cases where remedial work is needed…”

The other six contestants also gave a great showing of themselves. Others who participated included Keila Butcher, Nikisha Carlton, Kayla Haynes, Janae Primo, Judith Prescod and 15-year-old Chante Thorpe. (IMC)