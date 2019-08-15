Charity to reward needy students - Barbados Today

At a time when Government’s ability to provide for its citizens in areas of national development is limited, a new charity has been launched promising to give Barbadians much-needed training in health and education.

On Wednesday, the Oliver and Janet St. John, Christian and Hyacinth Agbadamashie Foundation Charity held its launch ceremony at the Coleridge and Parry School in St Peter.

In memory of Hyacinth’s parents Oliver and Janet St. John as well as Christian’s father, Oliver Agbadamshie, the charity was launched in honour of the families’ continued commitment to philanthropy.

While neither the value nor number of scholarships was revealed, the charity has outlined specific goals including the provision of grants, scholarships, prizes, awards and other financial assistance for students in need.

Christian and Hyacinth Agbadamashie, who manage the St. John Funeral home have also pledged specific support for the promotion of medical research in the field of pediatric diabetes.

Minister of Education, Technical and Vocational Training Santia Bradshaw said she was heartened by the prospect of additional opportunities to pursue higher education.

While expressing her elation at the overwhelming results from this year’s Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Exams (CAPE) and Barbados Community College students, Bradshaw revealed the charity would benefit others with academic potential who did not secure Barbados Scholarships and Exhibitions.

“Another reality is that the funding available to the Government of Barbados is limited. It is because of these realities that I am thankful for the support and substantial investment being made by the charity being launched today.

“This aligns well with my ministry’s mission to ensure equitable access to education for all citizens thus maximizing their potential,” said Bradshaw, who linked national economic progress with the provision of education and healthcare.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Bostic described the the charity’s vision as being aligned with that of Prime Minister Mia Mottley’s Government.

“Your commitment to Barbados is demonstrated through your willingness to give assistance to the less fortunate among us as well as your support for community-based programmes in order to solve and provide community based solutions,” he said.