Flora and fauna by watercolour - Barbados Today

The Barbados Museum and Historical Society launched its digital temporary exhibition From Bout Hay on Tuesday at their St Ann’s Fort, Garrison, St Michael headquarters.

The exhibition which features five artists and showcases over 30 pieces of art was conceptualized by Curator for Natural History Kerron Hamblin and Curator of Art and Art History at the Museum Allison Callender.

Delivering brief remarks to the small gathering, Callender explained the exhibition sought to challenge the idea of what makes one a ‘Bajan’ by exploring the various species of plants in Barbados which many think are Barbadian grown plants.

“The exhibition seeks to challenge ‘barbadian-ness’ and identity by exploring species origin and using five themes which are ornamentals, food plants, medicinal plants, and wild plants. The 30 works of art that you will soon see on display were created by five artists – two females and three males: Mary Rogers, Ethel Phillips, Ivan Payne, Henry Morton, and Rev. Griffith Hughes,” she said.

Callender explained that Rogers utilized watercolour and pencil crayon to create six plants which were the sorrel, lime, guava and Pride of Barbados. Phillips also used watercolour and pencil crayon and her 16 works created in 1909-1910, are predominantly featured in the exhibition.

She noted the Barbados Museum and Historical Society acquired 31 of Phillip’s watercolour paintings last year and this was the first time members of the public were being allowed to see them. Payne is also a well-established artist and painted the hibiscus in watercolour while Morton painted the Baobab Tree between 1887 to 1888.

Reverend Griffith Hughes’ 18th century prints of the ‘Paw Paw’ and Banana were taken from the 1750 publication of The Natural History of Barbados. Two unknown artists created coloured prints of The Barbados Aloe in 1796 and the Poinsettia and Sugar Cane Prints in the 19th century.

Callender invited members of the audience who were viewing the exhibit to participate in the upcoming events including the Flora and Fauna bus tour on Sunday, October 20 and a guided class which she will facilitate on November 7. The class will teach people to create art, of all which will be displayed on the two-sided walls in the gallery. (LG)