Making a joyful noise - Barbados Today

Three words: powerful, passionate and definitely soulful. That description aptly fits the album launch of gospel artiste Samuel Medas at the Kingdom Arts song session held over the weekend.

The Auditorium of New Dimensions Ministries, Barbarees Hill, St Michael was filled to capacity as every pocket of the hall jammed to each selection. And Medas sure had the crowd yearning for more, singing singles like Israel and New Breed’s “I Am Not Forgotten”, his own “Ready”, “Sweet” and “Joy Cometh”. Thirty-year-old Medas is Guyanese by descent and pulled out all stops, representing well for his homeland.

The live band which backed up the singer for the night kept rhythm alive and reminded the audience why good music is important in praise.

John Yarde, a well-known gospel artiste in regional circles, was well received along with his 2019 release “Friends and Family”. At this point, the crowd took the pump to another level by assembling in front of the stage to have what turned into a full on praise party.

Medas once again took centre stage and continued pulling out hit after hit. His voice, though used to worship God and invite the Holy Spirit, was on par to party reggae. After a while, Medas who became soaked in perspiration introduced Nicovia on stage to “Tek Ova”.

Medas: “Who needs God to Tek Ova from time to time? Sometimes he sends someone to Tek Ova! Well now, Nicovia will come to Tek Ova for me with Tek Ova!” Nicovia who sings the hit Tek Ova was a blessing. She rocked the house from north, south, east and west. She too was very well received. Nicovia handled herself well for about 15 minutes as she shared the stage.

Big and small, young and old waved banners, flags and cheered as Medas took centre stage once again. If you missed Sunday’s event, you will still have an opportunity to take part as The Kingdom Arts Festival runs from August 10-17.