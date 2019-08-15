More time at Dodds - Barbados Today

The Argentinian man charged with stealing money from two of this country’s financial institutions has had his prison remand extended.

Joaquin Alberto Lobo, from Caseros, Buenos Aires, Argentina, who arrived in Barbados on July 3, made his second appearance in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today.

He is accused of stealing $3,040 cash belonging to the Barbados Public Workers’ Credit Union Limited between July 6 and 7 as well as stealing $79,770 cash belonging to CIBC First Caribbean International Bank (Barbados) Limited between July 5 and 8.

The 33-year-old non-national has denied the first charge but is not required to enter a plea to the second charge, as it is an indictable offence.

Lobo will make his next appearance before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant on September 11.