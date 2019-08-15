Needy Parents - Barbados Today

Two out-of-work parents this week found themselves in trouble with the law in their bid to “feed” their family.

On Monday a 30-year-old St John mother appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty to stealing several food items from BJ’s Value Mart trading as Popular Discounts on August 10.

Today, a 47-year-old father from St Michael also faced the court charged with stealing three chocolates from Chanels and Trimart Limited on August 13.

The woman stole items such as chicken nuggets, pork, milk, seasoning and orange mix. She told Magistrate Krisite Cuffy-Sargeant she has a son who is diabetic and she is currently unemployed. The first-time offender explained that her grandmother usually helps her but is currently out of the island.

The young mother also revealed that she had also sought help from relevant agencies and was expected to get a response by Friday. She apologised for her actions.

The father too expressed remorse for his criminal deed via his attorney when he appeared before the same magistrate. It was revealed that he is a mason but had been unable to secure work and was the main breadwinner for his four children. The lawyer stated that his client “took the chocolates for his children, not that it makes it much better, but it was not for his own gain”.

Both persons were placed on a bond for six months and told to stay out of trouble.

If the young mother breaches the order she will have to pay the court a $750 forthwith fine or spend six months in prison.