Praise in St Peter - Barbados Today

The folks of St Peter came together at the Alexandra School Hall on Sunday to “Give Thanks”.

The concert was held under the patronage of the Honourable Colin Jordan, Minister of Labour and Social Partnership and Member of Parliament for St Peter Colin Jordan.

The concert which was held in aid of the Maurice Byer Polyclinic featured gospel artistes from a number of churches in the parish. Top gospel singer Debbie Jemmott from the Speightstown Church of the Nazarene sang a soulful and heartfelt rendition of Praise That Name. Her performance was fittingly followed by an instrumental of Praise That Name on the flute by Margaret Austin.

Keeping the pace and doing a vibrant number were the Gospel Persuaders who led the audience in a number of well-known choruses which included Hear My Cry O Lord, among others.

The renowned Bel Canto Quartet also gave three inspirational renditions which included I Believe In A Hill Called Mount Calvary. That was well received.

Gifted singer, Ravon Ramsay, blessed the lively crowd with his renditions backed by the Gospel Persuaders.

Other artistes who performed included The Headley Family, Boscobel Pentecostal Church Chorale, French Village Pentecostal House of Prayer, among others. (IMC)