Ram and Rick rule - Barbados Today

Crop Over ‘can’t done’

Last Friday night McBride’s in St Lawrence Gap was Ram Off, literally. That’s when Peter Ram and friends held an event called Ram Off – Total Ramdemonium.

The place was packed to capacity as some top Crop Over acts took the mic to entertain those who were there. There were performances from Faith, Jus D, Biggie Irie, Marzville, Leadpipe & Saddis, Skung Young, TC and others who did their 2019 favourites.

Hypasounds sang Dip and Fair Sa while Edwin did Pump Me Up, Wet Me, Groundation and Yardie. Mole too had the crowd fully hyped with his Deh Wid Um and Breathe.

But it was Queen of Soca Alison Hinds who took the crowd on a musical journey that had them screaming and bawling for more. The song bird performed Faluma, Togetherness, Raggamuffin, Aye Aye Aye, Roll It and others. Her set was longer than all the other performers.

Then there was Lil Rick who brought more energy to the stage. Mr Crop Over sang Jam Down, It Ain’t Me, Can’t Style Me, Yea and True Story.

Man of the hour Peter Ram sang Good Morning, All Ah We, Energy, Skettle, Woman By My Side and even went as far back as Quick Sand.

The show was really Peter Ram’s time to shine, but he chose to share the spotlight with Lil Rick. The duo gave the crowd a blast from the past with hit after hit after hit. It was a great after Crop Over fete to keep the festival vibe alive. (IMC)