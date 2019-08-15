Shine on - Barbados Today

There’s no slowing down for Javal Nurse of Vals Woodwork Creations as he recently made phone stands and a bathroom toilet seat. Those two items as well as folding display tables, step ladder chairs, folding patio tables, and an ironing board chair are just some of the space-saving furniture items that Nurse creates at his Pine, St Michael studio.

Barbados TODAY highlighted his work in an article Making the New Old Again published on May 3 2019. Nurse told Barbados TODAY he has been receiving numerous calls and messages from people who want some of his creations.

“A lot of people had a lot of things they needed to be done but they could not find the right outlet. But since the interview, it opened a lot of doors for me and I give thanks for that,” he said.

Nurse revealed that the toilet seat creation which he calls ‘the throne’ was inspired as he sought various ways to expand his business.

“I was looking for different ideas to grab people’s minds. If they do not see something they like, they must see something they could use. I’m trying to keep floating and jabbing at different ideas all the time. The toilet bowl seat was a collaboration with me and my neighbour. We were thinking about how we could do different things for potty training toddlers,” he said.

Nurse who studied carpentry and joinery at the then Samuel Jackman Prescod Polytechnic said he predominantly gets patronage from the locals.

“I get a lot of patronage from the locals. I have not received much work from tourists as yet. I feel blessed… and I am willing to provide anything that the locals need,” he said.

Nurse said he has many other ideas, and he wants to become a large-scale manufacturer in Barbados.

“I would love to manufacture [a lot] of space-saving furniture that could please person’s eyes. I realize people are not ready for it as yet. Along the space-saving line, I have a lot more coming,” he said.

Nurse said he would is willing to teach the youth of Barbados the art of making space-saving furniture in the future once his business is more visible.

To find out more information about Nurse, you can follow him on Instagram @vals_woodwork_creations or contact him at 233-9693. (LG)