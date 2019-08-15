Teenager gets drug fine - Barbados Today

A 17-year-old male has three months to pay the court a $1,000 fine.

Absalom Abjah Francis Hunte, of 3rd Avenue Gills Gap, Eagle Hall, St Michael is facing a four-month stint in prison if the amount is not paid.

He pleaded guilty to having cannabis in his possession on August 13.

Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant imposed the fine after it was revealed that the teen had previously been given community service on a similar offence.

Hunte must reappear in the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on November 15 to show proof of payment.