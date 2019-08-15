Toronto, here they come! - Barbados Today

Popular acappella group G-Syndicate is excited to be a part of the Barbados On The Water contingent which is heading to Toronto, Canada to participate in the festival which runs from Friday, August 16 – Sunday, August 18 2019.

The group includes Derek Marshall, Brett Linton, Antonio Edwards, Khiomal Nurse, Marc Sealy, and Taurean Knight and they are all excited the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc selected them to be a part of the showcase.

Band leader of G-Syndicate Derek Marshall told Bajan Vibes the tour would allow the group to showcase their talent to a new audience. “A trip like this is good for any band as [it gives you] the opportunity to have your music and your skill displayed on a bigger stage than you would normally have at home. There’s a bigger audience, and it allows you the opportunity to let a wider cross-section of people see and hear your performances and get to share the experience of your skills and your talents. So, we are definitely looking forward to going to Canada to do that,” he said.

Marshall said the group will perform Caribbean music at the event. “It is going to be a mixture of covers and original music… We try to do acappella differently as we are a Barbadian group and a Caribbean group, so we try to represent that in the music that we do. We are able to do stuff like Boyz II Men as you expect the normal groups to do. Because we are Barbadian and Caribbean, we like to bring that Barbadian flavour to what we do so we [will] do some reggae and Soca as well as our original music,” he explained.

The leader of the band revealed that the grouping attended Barbados On The Water in 2018 and was well received so they are excited to be attending again this year.

“We intend to go and give of our best one more time and show everyone what we do and the style of acappella we bring and bring it even further afield to the international audience in Canada and North America,” he said.

Marshall added G-Syndicate is getting ready to release their new track Good Loving ft Buggy Nhakente. “We will perform it at Barbados On The Water. It will be our first performance in that setting. We are hoping that it would go down well over there and that we can build momentum until we release it within the next two weeks. The audience in Toronto will get to hear it live before the public in Barbados,” he said.

G-Syndicate is seeking to have the second edition of the show Get Syndicated – Grown and Sexy on September 28 in Regne Lounge.

“We also try to provide a platform for the younger, upcoming artistes. This show is geared towards the ladies once again and we will be doing love songs. We will also be doing Caribbean music, so look out for that. (LG)