Police seize guns and ammunition at unauthorized fete - Barbados Today

A police operation at an unauthorized fete netted illegal firearms, ammunition on Thursday.

Officers from the Antigun and Gangs Unit, The Tactical Response Unit (TRU), The Suppressing Criminal Activity Threatening Society Unit (SCATS), the Police Canine Unit as well as other uniformed police officers, conducted an operation in the area known as “The Bogota Block”.

As a result, five illegal firearms, 55 rounds of ammunition and 114 grammes of vegetable matter suspected to be cannabis, with a street value of $570 was seized.

However, no one was arrested in connection with the suspected drug fine.

Two persons were arrested for matters unrelated to the firearm discovery.

One of the individuals, Julian Renaldo Emmerson Nicholls, 27, of Montrose, Christ Church was arrested and formally charged for unlawful possession of cannabis; possession with intent to supply cannabis and trafficking of cannabis. The weight of that cannabis was 71 grammes with an estimated street value of $355. He is scheduled to appear at the Oistins Magistrates Court.

The other individual is currently assisting police with investigations into a number of serious criminal matters.