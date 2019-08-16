Police seize guns and ammunition at unauthorized fete - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Police seize guns and ammunition at unauthorized fete

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
August 16, 2019

A police operation at an unauthorized fete netted illegal firearms, ammunition on Thursday.

Officers from the Antigun and Gangs Unit, The Tactical Response Unit (TRU), The Suppressing Criminal Activity Threatening Society Unit (SCATS), the Police Canine Unit as well as other uniformed police officers, conducted an operation in the area known as “The Bogota Block”.

As a result, five illegal firearms, 55 rounds of ammunition and 114 grammes of vegetable matter suspected to be cannabis, with a street value of $570 was seized.

However, no one was arrested in connection with the suspected drug fine.

Two persons were arrested for matters unrelated to the firearm discovery.

One of the individuals, Julian Renaldo Emmerson Nicholls, 27, of Montrose, Christ Church was arrested and formally charged for unlawful possession of cannabis; possession with intent to supply cannabis and trafficking of cannabis. The weight of that cannabis was 71 grammes with an estimated street value of $355. He is scheduled to appear at the Oistins Magistrates Court.

The other individual is currently assisting police with investigations into a number of serious criminal matters.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Shock as mum strangled, torched, later dies
August 15, 2019
Williams remanded
August 16, 2019
Bad move
August 15, 2019
Double grief
August 14, 2019
Death shock
August 15, 2019
Needy Parents
August 15, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs