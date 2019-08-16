Sponsoring and sprucing up - Barbados Today

Five children who are moving from Grazettes Primary School to secondary school this September will do so with a helping hand from the staff of a local bank and those remaining at the school will benefit from having improved learning facilities.

The helping hand was extended by the school’s neighbours at CIBC FirstCaribbean and in particular, the staff of the bank’s Risk Management Business Support Team.

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Shernelle Grant explained that the team replaced display boards and changed chalkboards, built and erected a bench as well as painted a classroom as a means of preparing the school for the new year. She added that they were also sponsoring five children by paying their school fees and purchasing uniforms as a means of assisting them as they move into secondary school.

“The gesture provides an opportunity for us, the Risk Management Business Support team, to fulfil our desire to give back to our community while affording a few children an opportunity to transition to secondary school equipped with the necessary tools to aid in their success,” she said.

The assistance package was done as part of the bank’s Adopt-A-Cause programme. The programme allows employees to identify projects in their immediate community that they can provide with both financial and voluntary support. (PR)