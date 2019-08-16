Young denies threatening guards - Barbados Today

St Michael resident Shaquille Mark Young who is accused of threatening the lives of two security guards, was granted bail in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

The 24-year-old, of Smith Gap, Garrison Road is alleged to have uttered the words “Wait until you go off duty and walking up the road, I gine shoot wunna” towards Frederick Sealy and Sheene Phillips on August 13 which caused another person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them.

Young pleaded not guilty to both charges before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant.

Officer Kenmore Phillips in objecting to bail pointed to the nature and seriousness of the charges and the protection of the complainants especially in “the current climate”.

The prosecutor submitted that Young had matters pending in both Bridgetown criminal courts and has not been complying with his bail conditions.

However, Young’s lawyer Mohia Ma’at challenged the objection saying his client had been abiding by the conditions of his bail. He admitted that Young did have an issue in the No. 1 Court about breach of bail but that had been dealt with and “he had never failed since then”.

The attorney went on to say that the allegation before the court was one person’s word against the other describing the security guards in this case as “thin-skinned”.

Ma’at also told the magistrate that the situation involving his client who is a water sports operator, occurred as a result of a beach chair.

“This allegation started because he sat on a beach chair . . . . and two thin-skinned security guards did not like how he responded to them when they ask for him to get off the chair. But it does not mean that he should be remanded . . . he is working at present . . . to lose that job and to go to jail . . . we are asking for a grant of bail. He didn’t know the mistake he was making but he knows it now,” the attorney submitted.

After hearing the submissions Magistrate Cuffy-Sargeant granted Young bail in the sum of $1,500 with one surety.

The accused will make his next court appearance on December 3.