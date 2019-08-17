Flash Flood Watch issued for Barbados - Barbados Today

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the island effective 3 p.m.

A Flash Flood Watch means that flooding due to heavy or excessive rainfall in a short period of time (generally less than 6 hours) is likely within the Watch area.

The BMS says a strong tropical wave in combination with the ITCZ has been generating pockets of moderate to heavy showers and periods of rain across Barbados and the southern Windward Islands during the last several hours.

This activity is expected to continue over Barbados for at least another six to 12 hours with further rainfall accumulations of one to three inches possible over the watch area.

The Flash Flood Watch is expected to remain in effect for Barbados until 6 a.m. Sunday.

The BMS says this Watch may be up-graded to a Flash Flood Warning if conditions warrant.

Residents in flood-prone areas should be on the alert and take the necessary precautions and continue to monitor this office for further information.