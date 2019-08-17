Police raid ‘fete’, seize weapons - Barbados Today

As many as five illegal firearms and scores of ammunition rounds have been seized as Police break up an unauthorized fete at Lodge Road, Christ Church in an area known as Bogota Block.

Two people were arrested for “matters unrelated to the firearm discovery”, according to Police.

Officers from four specialised units – the Antigun and Gangs Unit, the Tactical Response Unit (TRU), the Suppressing Criminal Activity Threatening Society Unit (SCATS), the Police Canine Unit – joined uniformed constables and officers in the raid.

Apart from the five unlicensed weapons, officers seized 55 rounds of ammunition and 114 grammes of “vegetable matter suspected to be cannabis”, worth just $570 on the street.

One of those arrested, Julian Renaldo Emmerson Nicholls, 27, of Montrose, Christ Church, was charged for unlawful possession of cannabis; possession with intent to supply cannabis and trafficking of 71 grammes of cannabis – worth $355. Another unnamed person is said to be assisting police with investigations into “a number of serious criminal matters” , police said.