Taxi operator shot in Oistins - Barbados Today

Police are investigating a shooting incident which occurred just before 9 p.m. on Friday in the area known as Granny’s Car Park, Oistins, Christ Church.

Carol Anderson Leroy Coultress, the operator of a taxi registration number ZM344, says he was sitting in his taxi awaiting some passengers he had dropped off at the Oistins Bay Garden when he was shot in his right hand by an unknown assailant.

Coultress said he had parked his taxi on the southern side of the car park and was sitting in the front driver’s seat when a man came up to him, pointed a firearm in his direction and demanded money from him.

The victim fearing for his life, handed over the money in his possession to the man. The culprit then fired a shot in the direction of the victim striking him in the palm of his right hand before walking off towards the rear of the taxi.

The culprit is described as being six feet tall, slim build and brown in complexion. He has a low hair-cut and at the time was wearing a black ¾ pants, black short sleeve shirt and was armed with a small black gun and spoke with a Barbadian accent.

Anyone who can provide any information that can assist police is asked to contact Oistins Police Station at 418-2608, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800 (TIPS) 8477 or any police station.